Typhoon Man-yi has left at least seven people dead in a landslide, destroyed houses and displaced large numbers of villagers before blowing away from the northern Philippines, worsening the crisis wreaked by multiple back-to-back storms, officials have said.

Torrential rains and fierce wind unleashed by Man-yi set off a landslide early on Monday in the northern town of Ambaguio in Nueva Vizcaya province that buried a house and killed seven people, including children, and injured three others inside, regional police chief Brig. Gen. Antonio P. Marallag Jr. said.

Army troops, police and villagers were scrambling to search for three other people who were believed to have been entombed in the avalanche of mud, boulders and uprooted trees, Marallag said.

Man-yi was one of the strongest of the six major storms to hit the northern Philippines in less than a month and had sustained winds of up to 195 kilometres (125 miles) per hour when it slammed into the eastern island province of Catanduanes on Saturday night.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In Manila and offered his prayers, announcing an additional $1 million in humanitarian aid for typhoon victims. He told Marcos he has authorised US troops to help Filipino forces provide lifesaving aid.

Disaster response officials said they were checking if the deaths of two villagers in a motorcycle accident and electrocution were directly related to Man-yi’s onslaught so they could be added to the overall death toll.

They said a separate search was underway for a couple and their child after their shanty was swept away in rampaging rivers in northern Nueva Ecija province.

'The worst-case scenario'