WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hunger crisis to increase in South Sudan as millions face malnutrition
The report shows 57 percent of the population will face acute food insecurity, with South Sudanese fleeing Sudan and young children at high risk of hunger and malnutrition.
Hunger crisis to increase in South Sudan as millions face malnutrition
Almost 2.1 million children are at risk of malnutrition, up from 1.65 million. / Photo: AA
November 18, 2024

More than half of South Sudan’s population will be acutely food insecure through next year’s lean season starting April, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

The report's data, released on Monday, shows 57 percent of the population will be acutely food insecure, with South Sudanese citizens fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Sudan and young children expected to face some of the highest levels of hunger and malnutrition.

Mary-Ellen McGroarty, country director and representative for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan, said conflict and climate crises are some of the main drivers of hunger in the world’s youngest nation.

“To reach zero hunger in South Sudan, it’s vital that the root causes of hunger are addressed; communities need peace, they need stability, and they need opportunities to build or rebuild livelihoods and help them withstand future shocks.” McGroarty said in a joint statement issued by WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

RelatedSudan faces acute hunger, mass displacement in 15-month civil war

Children at risk of malnutrition

Recommended

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said this month that about 1.4 million people are affected by flooding in more than counties of the country.

Many communities across South Sudan are expected to struggle with hunger following prolonged dry spells, ongoing flooding, and continued conflict.

The statement said almost 2.1 million children are at risk of malnutrition, up from 1.65 million.

‘‘Children are returning to nutrition centres multiple times throughout the year as they continue to suffer from poor access to safe drinking water and sanitation. Illness is a major contributing factor to their malnutrition,’’ it said.

UNICEF’s representative in South Sudan, Hamida Lasseko, said they are deeply concerned that the number of children and mothers at risk of malnutrition will continue to increase unless efforts to prevent malnutrition by addressing its root causes are scaled up, alongside the provision of immediate nutrition support to treat malnutrition among children who are at higher risk of death.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe