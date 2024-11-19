Hong Kong's High Court on Tuesday jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years following a landmark national security trial.

A total of 47 pro-democracy activists were arrested and charged in 2021 with conspiracy to commit subversion under a Beijing-imposed national security law and had faced sentences of up to life in prison.

Benny Tai, a former legal scholar identified as an "organiser" of the activists, was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the longest sentence so far under the 2020 national security law.

Some Western governments have criticised the trial, with the US describing it as "politically motivated" and saying the activists should be released as they had been legally and peacefully participating in political activities.

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments say the national security laws were necessary to restore order after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, and the activists have been treated in accordance with local laws.

Closely watched trial

The charges related to the organising of an unofficial "primary election" in 2020 to select the best candidates for an upcoming legislative election.

After a 118 day trial, 14 of the activists were found guilty in May, including Australian citizen Gordon Ng and activist Owen Chow, while two were acquitted. The other 31 pleaded guilty.

Sentences ranged from just over four years to 10 years.