The ongoing Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has had devastating consequences for pregnant women and their newborns.

Reports from doctors and international organisations reveal a surge in birth defects, miscarriages, and neonatal deaths as the health sector in Gaza struggles under the weight of indiscriminate bombings, displacement, and critical shortages of essential medical supplies.

Samar Hamdan, displaced from Jabaliya to Deir al Balah in April while four months pregnant, was devastated when her daughter, Noor, was born prematurely with severe congenital deformities.

“The doctors told me that my daughter has a good chance of survival, but she will live her life without hands and feet,” Hamdan was quoted as saying by the Electronic Intifada.

Doctors suspect Noor’s condition was caused by exposure to white phosphorus—a weapon banned under international law for its indiscriminate effects.

“In my third month of pregnancy, I was exposed to gasses emitted from white phosphorus, which was heavily dropped on us in northern Gaza,” Hamdan said.

White phosphorus is notorious for causing severe burns, suffocation, and respiratory damage. Its use in civilian areas, as documented extensively in Israel, violates international humanitarian law, including the UN Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW).

“This is one of the reasons that may have caused the deformity, according to the attending doctor.”

Hamdan, like many other women in Gaza, was unable to access regular prenatal care due to the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system. “I couldn’t undergo ultrasound scans to detect such conditions before birth,” she told reporters.

Dr Hatem Edhair, head of the neonatal unit at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, reported over 170 cases of congenital deformities in newborns during the last four months of the war alone.

The deformities include underdeveloped lungs and skulls, malformations of the digestive system, and hydrocephalus, a congenital condition in which fluid builds up in the brain.

Miscarriages fueled by malnutrition