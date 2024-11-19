WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chinese, Russian foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, Korean Peninsula at G20
On the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Brazil, Wang Yi and  Sergey Lavrov reaffirm their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations.
Chinese, Russian foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, Korean Peninsula at G20
Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) walks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to join G20 leaders for a group photo at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024. / Photo: AFP
November 19, 2024

Chinese and Russian foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties, the conflict in Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Brazil, the foreign ministries of both countries said.

"We are truly at an unprecedented stage in the development of our strategic relations of a comprehensive partnership," Russia's Sergey Lavrov told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, according to a post on the Russian foreign ministry Telegram channel.

Wang said that Beijing is willing to work with Russia to further strengthen bilateral "comprehensive strategic coordination," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The "two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean Peninsula," it added without providing further detail.

The meeting is part of a frenzy of bilateral talks between China and Russia that followed Moscow's full-scale offensive in Ukraine 1,000 days ago. The war ostracised Moscow from Kiev's Western allies, bringing waves of sanctions on Russian politicians and businesses.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing less than three weeks before his troops marched into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Recommended

In May this year, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged a "new era" of partnership between the two most powerful rivals of the United States, which they cast as an aggressive Cold War hegemon sowing chaos across the world.

RelatedWhy China and Russia are partnering up

Direct flights with India

Wang Yi has also met his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a statement from his ministry said, during which he called for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

Wang also talked of the need for "more mutual trust and less suspicion," between the regional rivals, the statement added. Last month, the countries began implementing an agreement to end a military standoff on each side of the disputed Himalayan border.

Wang also urged the Indian side to step up cooperation in exchanging journalists and facilitating visas.

RelatedModi, Xi hold first formal talks in five years in effort to mend ties
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe