WORLD
2 MIN READ
China: Western criticism of Hong Kong sentences 'desecrates' rule of law
Western nations uphold their own security laws but condemn Hong Kong courts for enforcing the National Security Law, Beijing's foreign ministry says.
Foreign diplomats queue to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building, ahead of the sentencing of 45 convicted activists  / Photo: Reuters
November 19, 2024

China has accused Western countries criticising the sentencing of 45 activists in Hong Kong of "desecrating and trampling on" the rule of law, after the United States and others slammed the rulings.

A court in the former British colony on Tuesday jailed all 45 defendants convicted of subversion in the city's largest national security trial, with "mastermind" Benny Tai receiving the longest term of 10 years.

The US consulate in Hong Kong said Washington "strongly condemns" the sentencing, while Australia said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of a dual citizen sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

The self-ruled island of Taiwan -- which Beijing claims as its own -- and several human rights groups also issued condemnations.

A spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry said the criticism "seriously desecrates and tramples on the spirit of the rule of law".

"Some individual Western nations ignore the fact that they use relevant judicial procedures to uphold their own national security, while also arbitrarily condemning Hong Kong courts that implement the National Security Law", Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.

"China's central government... steadfastly opposes some Western countries taking individual judicial cases as a pretext to interfere in China's internal affairs, and to smear and undermine the rule of law in Hong Kong," Lin said.

"Nobody may invoke democracy as a pretext to engage in illegal activities and attempt to evade legal sanction," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
