At least 20 White House staffers have lambasted President Joe Biden for failing to enforce an ultimatum that Israel take "concrete measures" to improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, or risk restrictions on American arms deliveries.

The October 13 warning was issued in a letter sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, which gave Israel 30 days to take specific steps to improve the situation, including allowing a minimum of 350 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily.

The deadline came and went with aid groups saying the situation in Gaza worsened during the month, particularly in northern Gaza where Israeli forces have launched a sweeping campaign that has killed hundreds of civilians and cut off aid deliveries.

A coalition of eight aid groups said Israel "consistently failed" to facilitate aid, warning that "people are being starved in Gaza" because “Israeli military operations have denied them critical food aid and necessities, which has, in turn, caused conditions approaching famine for 800,000 Palestinian civilians across Gaza."

“You are running out of time to do the right thing, but decisive action could save precious lives in the next two months,” the staffers wrote, according to a copy of their letter obtained by the Politico news outlet.

It is the latest missive written by Biden staffers warning of the dangers of continuing the status quo vis-a-vis Israel. But the president has remained unmoved, vowing just last week as his deadline was nearing a rapid end that Washington's commitment to Israel's security remains "ironclad."

Nearly 44,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its war on the besieged coastal enclave.