Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are eating into US stockpiles of air defences, the top US admiral overseeing American forces in the Asia-Pacific region has said.

The admission by Admiral Sam Paparo on Tuesday could draw the attention of members of President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, who are more sceptical of the war in Ukraine and who argue that President Joe Biden has failed to prepare for a potential conflict with China.

"With some of the Patriots that have been employed, some of the air-to-air missiles that have been employed, it's now eating into stocks and to say otherwise would be dishonest," Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said during an event.

Paparo said the expenditure of US air defences "imposes costs on the readiness" of the United States to respond in the Asia-Pacific, particularly given that China is the most capable adversary in the world.