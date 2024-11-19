A suicide attack in northwest Pakistan has killed 10 soldiers, an intelligence source told the AFP news agency, as Pakistan's premier gave his nod to the long-awaited "comprehensive military operation"against terror groups in southwestern Pakistan.

"A suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near the checkpoint, after which his accomplices opened fire," an intelligence official said of the terror attack in Bannu on Tuesday.

"As of the latest updates, 10 people have been killed and seven injured in the attack," he said.

The official said that the explosion "caused significant damage" to the Mali Khel checkpoint's structure as well as to military vehicles.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan holds "Afghanistan-based" Hafiz Gul Bahadur, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) , responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials in multiple attacks inside the country in recent months.

The TTP, separate from the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, along with BLA are designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, Britain, and the United States.

The bombing occurred less than 24 hours after another terror attack, also in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to another official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.