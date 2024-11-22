Haiti’s foreign minister summoned the French ambassador on Thursday to address “unacceptable remarks” by President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit this week in Brazil, in which he accused the Caribbean country’s transitional council of being “total morons” for firing its prime minister.

"Honestly, it is Haitians who killed Haiti by letting in drug trafficking," Macron was caught on video saying.

"They are completely dumb. They should never have fired him," he added, referring to the dismissal of former Prime Minister Garry Conille by Haiti's transitional presidential council just days ago.

Conille, who was appointed by the council to the position in May, worked for several years at the United Nations before returning to the country to pave the way for presidential elections next year and to restore stability.

After learning he was dismissed following a power struggle with the council over control of the government, he said the measure to oust him was unconstitutional.

Conille was replaced on November 11 by businessman Alix Didier Fils Aime.

"They are complete idiots. They should never have taken him out. The prime minister was wonderful," Macron said.