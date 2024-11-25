Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv and industrial facilities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Engineers had restored power to most of the consumers facing power cuts in the attack's aftermath as of the morning, Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim said via the Telegram messaging app.

The governor reported no casualties and said the air defence downed two drones over the region.

Russia also launched "tens of drones" to attack Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on national television.

The attack injured one child and dealt damage to multiple industrial facilities and a residential block.