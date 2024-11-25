Four Muslim men were killed as a crowd opposing the survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Sambhal area of Uttar Pradesh state clashed with the police on November 24.

Tensions erupted in Sambhal, a town 158 km from New Delhi, as a dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid—a mosque dating to the Mughal era—escalated into violence, leaving four dead and prompting the imposition of curfews and internet blackouts.

While local Muslims alleged that the three men were killed in police firing, the administration tried to suggest that they were killed in cross-firing.

The unrest stems from a petition alleging that the mosque stands atop the site of an ancient Hindu temple. The local court’s order for a survey of the mosque, despite the Places of Worship Act of 1991 that bars altering the status of religious sites, has inflamed the Muslim community.

The petition, filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, claims that the Harihar temple holds significant historical and religious importance for the Hindu community.

After hearing the petition, a local court ordered a survey of the mosque which has been listed as a historical site on the town’s website. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh, which is governed by the Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), conducted an initial survey of the mosque the same day.

The Muslim community in Sambhal protested against this and questioned the urgency behind the move. As the survey couldn’t be completed on Tuesday; the team went again on Sunday.

According to the police, a protest outside the mosque turned violent as protesters started shouting slogans at the survey team.

For now, the survey has been completed and the full report of findings is scheduled to be submitted by November 29.

The plaintiff, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, shared that the team “conducted a detailed examination of the site, supported by videography and photography as per the court's directives”.

Jain has filed several similar petitions, claiming there were temples where some mosques stand today in the Uttar Pradesh cities of Varanasi, Mathura, and Agra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules Uttar Pradesh.

“Biased and hasty attitude”

“The court passed an ex-parte order regarding the mosque without hearing its caretakers,” said Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), condemning the deaths as “not firing, but murder.”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners, defended the survey, noting it adhered to “videography and photography as per the court’s directives.”

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, took to X, saying: “The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate.”