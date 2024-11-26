Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that impunity for crimes against humanity would create generational divides, blocking any chance of peace in the Middle East.

“Crimes against humanity cannot be rewarded with impunity. If justice is not served, this would create generational fractures that will impede any chance of peace in the Middle East,” Fidan said on Tuesday at a meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum in Portugal.

“We cannot take the alliance or the values it aims to promote for granted,” he said, adding that the vision of the alliance is facing growing challenges from all sides.

The Turkish foreign minister said that in these crucial times, it is essential for the alliance to raise its voice more than ever to ensure its messages are clearly heard.

He urged the alliance to be “stronger, more visible, and more effective” in highlighting the obstacles that hinder dialogue and understanding.

“As members of this group of friends, I encourage all of you to strengthen ownership of our vision at multilateral and national fora, we can, for instance, consider reviving the alliance's regional forums,” said Fidan.

He said the forums were successful in the past in discussing issues of particular interest to specific regions, emphasising that the alliance should also be supported with adequate financial resources.

Fidan said the alliance needs a more stable and sound financial structure. “Extending support is an investment in our future, peace and harmony. With this understanding, Türkiye will continue its firm support of the alliance, and we count on all of you to do the same.”