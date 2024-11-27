Wednesday, November 27, 2024

1749 GMT — An Egyptian security delegation to travel to Israel on Thursday in effort to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, two Egyptian security sources have said.

More updates👇

1902 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue resistance after ceasefire deal

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said that it would continue resistance and stand alongside Palestinian fighters, a day after a ceasefire between the group and Israel was announced.

It was the first statement by Hezbollah's operations centre since the deal was announced.

1832 GMT — UK's Lammy says he will still talk to Netanyahu after ICC arrest warrant

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has said he would continue to talk and meet with Benjamin Netanyahu after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister for his war crimes in Palestine's Gaza.

Lammy told parliament's foreign affairs select committee he would comply with the ICC's request to arrest Netanyahu if he entered Britain, insisting he had no choice to ignore the order.

But Lammy said he would continue to talk to Netanyahu and other senior Israeli government officials about issues such as seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the importance of getting aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

1823 GMT — Lebanese army urges returnees in south to keep distance from Israeli forces

The Lebanese Army has urged residents returning to border towns in the south to avoid approaching areas where Israeli forces are present after a ceasefire deal was reached.

The army command said in a statement that it urged citizens, “particularly in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun, to comply with the directives of military units and avoid approaching areas where enemy Israeli forces are located."

It added that the warning was made "to ensure their safety, especially as they may be at risk of being fired upon by hostile forces."

1750 GMT — UN chief sees Lebanon ceasefire as first ray of hope in Mideast conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon was "the first ray of hope" in the regional conflict after months of escalation.

"It is essential that those who signed the ceasefire commitment respect it in full," he said in a short televised statement during a visit to his native Lisbon, adding that the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was ready to monitor the ceasefire.

He also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

1716 GMT — ICC warrants for Netanyahu 'rare chance at justice': HRW official

The associate EU advocacy director at Human Rights Watch has called the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant a “rare chance at justice.”

"This is a rare chance at justice for horrendous crimes in the region – crimes that have thrived on decades of impunity," Claudio Francavilla said.

He expressed concern that EU countries have not responded with a unified voice to the court's decision, adding: "The Court’s decision is legal, not political. What’s political is the attacks the Court has received for simply doing its job."

1639 GMT — UN peacekeeping mission welcomes ceasefire between Lebanon, Israel

The UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel that went into force early on Wednesday.

"We will cooperate with all relevant partners to make the cessation of hostilities work," UNIFIL said in a statement. "We will continue performing our mandated tasks, and we have already begun adjusting our operations to the new situation."

1633 GMT — Israel appeals against ICC warrant for Netanyahu: PM office

Israel has told the International Criminal Court that it will appeal against arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister on war crimes charges.

Israel also asked the court to suspend the warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant pending the outcome of the appeal, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

1616 GMT — Biden administration planning $680M arms sale to Israel: source

The Biden administration is pushing ahead with a $680 million arms sales package to Israel, a US official familiar with the plan has said, even as a US-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah has come into effect.

The package, which was first reported by the Financial Times, includes thousands of joint direct attack munition kits (JDAM) and hundreds of small-diameter bombs, according to the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

1554 GMT — Israel detains four people after approaching its forces in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has said that it detained four people for allegedly approaching its forces in southern Lebanon.

A military statement said the four were questioned on the field, saying they had not yet been transferred to Israel.

1542 GMT — Pregnant woman among three Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli air strikes

Three people, including a pregnant woman, have been killed and eight others wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, medics have said.

A third-month pregnant woman lost her life and five other people were injured in an Israeli strike in the Tel Al Zaatar area in the northern city of Beit Lahia, al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

Two more people were killed and three others wounded in a drone strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

1457 GMT — Israeli army spokesperson announces curfew for south Lebanon residents moving south of Litani river

The Israeli army's Arabic language spokesperson has ordered southern Lebanon residents not to move south of the Litani River between 1700 local time (1500 GMT) and 0700 am (0500 GMT), noting that Israeli forces were still present in the area.

1428 GMT — Russia favours any deal to end bloodshed in Lebanon

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it looks positively on any agreement that would put an end to the violence in Lebanon, adding that Moscow hoped for a solution that would ensure equal security for all involved parties.

1358 GMT — 'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

The Union of NGOs of the Islamic World (UNIW) and the Foundation for Volunteer Organizations of Türkiye (TGTV) jointly have issued the "Gaza-Istanbul Declaration" after the conclusion of the 4th International NGO Fair in Istanbul.

They condemned the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Palestine's Gaza and emphasising the need to halt all military trade with Tel Aviv.

The joint declaration condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, which began in October 2023, describing it as genocide that violates international law and moral standards.

1354 GMT — Israeli forces open fire on journalists in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces open fire on journalists in town of Khiam, southern Lebanon, injuring them, Lebanese news agency has reported.

1331 GMT — Qatar hopes Lebanon ceasefire is 'model' for Gaza truce

Qatar has said it hoped Israel and Hezbollah's ceasefire would lead to a truce in Gaza, as fellow Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also welcomed the deal.

Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, said the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire could serve as a "model" for Gaza after months of fruitless negotiations to end the devastating war.

"The State of Qatar welcomes the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and hopes it will serve as a model for a similar agreement to end the ongoing war in Gaza," Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Qatar believes this agreement will pave the way for a broader consensus that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

1305 GMT — Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on south Lebanon

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said his group was cooperating over the army's deployment in south Lebanon, denying members had visible bases there and saying nobody could force residents to leave their villages.

There is "full cooperation" with the Lebanese state over strengthening the army's deployment in south Lebanon, Fadlallah said, adding that the group has "no visible weapons or bases" there and that "nobody can make residents leave their villages".

1218 GMT — US to start push for Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, White House adviser says

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the United States would start its renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, a day after US President Joe Biden announced a separate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"President Biden intends to begin that work today by having his envoys engage with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and other actors in the region," Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview.

1140 GMT — Hezbollah lawmaker: if Israel attacks, Hezbollah has right to defend itself

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said that the Lebanese group would retain the right to defend itself if Israel attacked.

He was responding to a question from a reporter at Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed about his reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements on Tuesday that Israel retained military freedom of action and would strike the group if it violated a ceasefire deal that came into force on Wednesday morning.

1112 GMT — Israel kills 44,282 Palestinians in Gaza as it continues bombing

At least 44,282 Palestinians have been killed and 104,880 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

"Israeli forces killed 33 people and injured 134 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1051 GMT — Netanyahu covered by ICC 'immunity' provisions: France

Provisions for immunity from prosecution at the International Criminal Court apply to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to international justice after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu but also said that the Israeli leader was covered by immunity rules that apply to states which are not party to the ICC. Israeli is not an ICC member.

1034 GMT — Lebanon PM says will reinforce army presence in south after truce

Lebanon's prime minister has said the army will reinforce its presence in the south, urging Israel to withdraw and respect the terms of the ceasefire reached with Hezbollah.

"I demand that the Israeli enemy abide by the ceasefire deal and withdraw" from Lebanese territory, Najib Mikati said, adding "I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president".

1026 GMT — Lebanon ceasefire step to ending Gaza war: Jordan

Jordan has welcomed a ceasefire that entered into force between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling it a critical step towards ending the conflict between Israel and war in Gaza.