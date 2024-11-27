The Biden administration kept President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration closely apprised of its efforts to broker the ceasefire deal in Israel's war on Lebanon that took effect early on Wednesday, according to the outgoing Democratic administration.

Trump's team, however, was quick to spike the football and claim credit for the rare spot of good news for a Democratic administration that's been dragged down by the grinding Israel's wars in both Lebanon and besieged Gaza.

"Everyone is coming to the table because of President Trump," Florida Representative Mike Waltz, Trump's choice for his national security adviser, said in a post on X on Tuesday, shortly before the Israel Cabinet signed off on the agreement.

"His resounding victory sent a clear message to the rest of the world that chaos won’t be tolerated. I’m glad to see concrete steps towards deescalation in the Middle East."

The Biden administration's reported coordination with Trump's team on its efforts to forge the ceasefire in Lebanon is perhaps the example of cooperation in what's been a sometimes choppy transition period.

Related 'Considerable work lies ahead': Reaction to Israel-Lebanon truce deal

Coordinationbetween outgoing and incoming teams

Trump's transition team on Tuesday reached a required agreement with President Joe Biden's White House that will allow transition staff to coordinate with the existing federal workforce before Trump takes office on January 20.

There has been some coordination on high levels between the outgoing Biden and incoming Trump teams, including talks between Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Waltz.

Biden in Rose Garden remarks on Tuesday cheered the ceasefire agreement as a critical step that he hoped could be the catalyst for a broader peace in the Mideast, which has been shaken by nearly 14 months of Israel's war in Lebanon where Israel killed nearly 4,000 people, wounded some 16,000 and uprooted over a million.

"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said.

White House officials are now hopeful that a calm in Lebanon will reinvigorate a multi-country effort at finding an endgame to Israel's genocide in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 44,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women and minors, wounded over 110,000 and uprooted almost the entire 2.4 million people.

Biden said the US, as well as Israel, will engage in talks in the coming days with officials from Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt to try to get Gaza talks back on track.

But during Biden's moment of 'success' in a conflict that has roiled his reputation at home and abroad, the specter of the incoming Trump administration loomed large.