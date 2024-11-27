Nordic and Baltic states and Poland have said they would step up support for Ukraine in the coming months, including the country's defence industry, and invest in making more ammunition available.

"We are committed to strengthening our deterrence, and defence, including resilience, against conventional as well as hybrid attacks, and to expanding sanctions against Russia as well as against those who enable Russia's aggression," the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland and Sweden said in a statement on Wednesday.

The leaders were meeting at the Swedish government's country retreat in Harpsund, southwest of Stockholm, for talks covering transatlantic relations, regional security cooperation and a common policy on the war in Ukraine.

The election of Donald Trump to a second presidential term has raised questions about the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia and about Washington's role in NATO.

Many analysts believe that Europe will have to spend more on its own defence and on bolstering Ukraine's military effort after Trump is inaugurated in January.