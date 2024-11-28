WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine's Abbas picks a successor
In a formal decree, Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas declares that Rawhi Fattouh would temporarily assume the presidency in the event of a vacancy.
Palestine's Abbas picks a successor
Rawhi Fattouh, former speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, has briefly served as interim PA chief after Yasser Arafat's death. / Photo: X / Others
November 28, 2024

Rawhi Fattouh has been named as the temporary replacement for Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas when the post becomes vacant.

Abbas, 89, still rules despite his term as head of the Palestinian Authority ending in 2009, and has resisted pressure to appoint a successor or a vice president.

Under current Palestinian law, the speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) takes over the Palestinian Authority in the event of a power vacuum.

But the PLC no longer exists since Abbas officially dissolved it in 2018 after more than a decade of tensions between his party, Fatah, and Hamas, which came to power in Gaza in 2007.

In a decree on Wednesday, Abbas said the Palestinian National Council chairman, Rawhi Fattuh, 75, would be his temporary replacement should the position become vacant.

"If the position of the president of the national authority becomes vacant in the absence of the legislative council, the Palestinian National Council president shall assume the duties... temporarily," it said.

RelatedPalestine's Abbas visits Jenin, vows to rebuild after deadly Israeli raid
Recommended

'Delicate stage in the history of the homeland'

The decree added that following the transition period, elections must be held within 90 days. This deadline can be extended in the event of a "force majeure", it said.

The PNC is the parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), which has over 700 members from the Palestinian territories and abroad.

The PNC deputies are not elected, but appointed.

The decree refers to the "delicate stage in the history of the homeland and the Palestinian cause" as Israel's war rages in Gaza.

The decree comes on the same day that a ceasefire entered into force in Lebanon after an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Palestinian Authority is in a difficult economic condition, unable to pay its civil servants and threatened by calls from Israeli far-right ministers to annex all or part of the occupied West Bank—an ambition increasingly less concealed by far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions