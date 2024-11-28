CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Peru scientists unearth rare crocodile fossil up to 12 million years old
Paleontologists uncover a remarkably preserved juvenile gharial fossil in Peru's Ocucaje desert, offering fresh insights into the species' evolution and diet.
Peru scientists unearth rare crocodile fossil up to 12 million years old
A 10-million-year-old fossil of a juvenile Cenozoic crocodile of the genus Piscogavialis is unveiled at the Ministry of Energy and Mines auditorium in Lima, November 27, 2024. / Photo: AFP
November 28, 2024

Paleontologists unveiled on Wednesday the fossil of a young marine crocodile dating back 10 to 12 million years that was discovered in a Peruvian desert.

The fossil of the gharial — or fish-eating — crocodile, around three metres long (nearly 10 feet), was discovered late 2023 in perfect condition in Peru's Ocucaje desert, around 350 kilometres (190 miles) south of the capital Lima.

"This is the first time we found a juvenile of this species, that is to say, it had not reached its maximum size yet. It died before that," vertebrate paleontologist Mario Gamarra told a news conference.

The skull and jaws of these specimens differed from that of today's crocodiles and alligators, according to Gamarra, who headed the reconstruction of the fossil.

Related9-million-year-old fossils discovered in southwestern Türkiye
Recommended

"They had an elongated snout and their diet was entirely piscivorous, feeding on fish," said Gamarra.

"The closest current relative to this crocodile would be the Indian gharial," he added.

The discovery was made jointly by Peru's Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute and the La Union school.

Peru's Ocucaje desert is rich in fossils, such as four-legged dwarf whales, dolphins, sharks and other species from the Miocene period — between 5 and 23 million years ago — that were previously discovered there.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz