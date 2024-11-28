WORLD
3 MIN READ
China decries alleged US 'persecution' following prisoner swap
The US has also announced the release of three American citizens who had been imprisoned in China for years.
China decries alleged US 'persecution' following prisoner swap
The breakthrough signals Beijing's possible willingness to engage with the outgoing Biden administration before Trump assumes office in January. / Photo: AP
November 28, 2024

China has condemned the alleged "persecution" of its citizens by the United States after the two nations conducted a rare prisoner swap, state media reported.

Beijing has "always firmly opposed the US side's suppression and persecution of Chinese citizens for political purposes," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday during a press briefing in Beijing.

Mao stated that three Chinese citizens, who were "wrongfully detained by the US", had safely returned to China.

Her remarks came after Washington announced the exchange, under which three Americans, whom it described as "wrongfully" detained in China, were released and are now in US custody.

Mao further noted: "A fugitive who had been on the run in the US for many years was sent back to China this time."

She added, "This shows that no place can forever be a paradise for evading justice."

The spokeswoman reaffirmed China's commitment to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens" and its determination to "relentlessly pursue fugitives and recover stolen assets".

RelatedChina ready to work with new US administration for 'smooth transition': Xi
Recommended

Rare diplomatic breakthrough

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced the release of three American citizens who had been imprisoned in China for years.

The three individuals — Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung — had been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained. Swidan had faced a death sentence on drug charges, while Li and Leung were imprisoned on espionage charges.

"Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years," the White House said in a statement.

This development follows China's release of David Lin, a Christian pastor from California, two months ago. Lin had spent nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of contract fraud.

The release of Americans deemed wrongfully detained has been a key agenda item in US-China discussions.

Wednesday's breakthrough signals a possible willingness from Beijing to engage with the outgoing Democratic administration before Republican President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions