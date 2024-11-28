China has condemned the alleged "persecution" of its citizens by the United States after the two nations conducted a rare prisoner swap, state media reported.

Beijing has "always firmly opposed the US side's suppression and persecution of Chinese citizens for political purposes," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday during a press briefing in Beijing.

Mao stated that three Chinese citizens, who were "wrongfully detained by the US", had safely returned to China.

Her remarks came after Washington announced the exchange, under which three Americans, whom it described as "wrongfully" detained in China, were released and are now in US custody.

Mao further noted: "A fugitive who had been on the run in the US for many years was sent back to China this time."

She added, "This shows that no place can forever be a paradise for evading justice."

The spokeswoman reaffirmed China's commitment to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens" and its determination to "relentlessly pursue fugitives and recover stolen assets".