WORLD
2 MIN READ
If Ukraine uses 'dirty bomb', Russia will use all its weapons: Putin
Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons from the erstwhile Soviet Union after its 1991 collapse, but gave them up under a 1994 agreement, in return for security assurances.
If Ukraine uses 'dirty bomb', Russia will use all its weapons: Putin
Russia has repeatedly said, without providing evidence, that Ukraine might use such a device. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2024

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would use all weapons at its disposal against Ukraine if Kiev were to acquire nuclear arms.

The New York Times reported last week that some unidentified Western officials had suggested US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine nuclear weapons before he leaves office.

"If the country which we are essentially at war with now becomes a nuclear power, what do we do? In this case, we will use all, I want to emphasise this, precisely all means of destruction available to Russia. Everything: we will not allow it. We'll be watching their every move", Putin said during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"If officially someone were to transfer something, then that would mean a violation of all the non-proliferation commitments they have made," Putin said.

Putin also said it was practically impossible for Ukraine to produce a nuclear weapon, but that it might be able to make some kind of "dirty bomb", a conventional bomb laced with radioactive material to spread contamination.

Recommended

In that case, Russia would respond appropriately, he said.

Russia has repeatedly said, without providing evidence, that Ukraine might use such a device.

Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union after its 1991 collapse, but gave them up under a 1994 agreement, the Budapest Memorandum, in return for security assurances from Russia, the United States and Britain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly complained that the move left his country without security, citing this as a reason it should be admitted to NATO - something Moscow strongly opposes.

RelatedIs Russia using Ukrainian bombers to bomb Ukraine?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions