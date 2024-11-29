The Chinese and Russian militaries on Friday conducted a joint aerial patrol over the Sea of Japan, also referred to as the East Sea.

China's Defence Ministry said in a statement that this was the ninth joint strategic aerial patrol by the two militaries to take place.

It added that the joint patrols were held as part of bilateral military cooperation.

However, South Korea's military has said that five Chinese and six Russian military aircraft entered the country's air defence identification zone "without prior notice" on Friday afternoon, local time.

"There was no violation of South Korean sovereign airspace," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that its military "implemented tactical measures by deploying Air Force fighter jets in preparation for an emergency".

