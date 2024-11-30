More than 100 Rohingya refugees including women and children have been rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said.

"We received a report from the East Aceh government that there are 116 refugees in total," UNHCR's Faisal Rahman said on Saturday. "The refugees are still on the beach right now, it has not been decided where they would be taken."

The Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Rahman said the flimsy wooden boat carrying the Rohingyas was found half-submerged not far from the beach off the coast of northeastern Sumatra island.

A local fisherman, Saifudin Taher, said the boat was first spotted entering East Aceh waters on Saturday morning, and a few hours later it nearly sank.

"All passengers survived, but one of them was ill and ... immediately received treatment," Saifudin said, adding the boat was only 100 metres away from the beach, and the refugees could walk easily to safety.