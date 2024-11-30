WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 100 Rohingya refugees rescued after boat sinks off Indonesia: UN
The flimsy wooden boat carrying the Rohingyas was found half-submerged not far from the beach off the coast of northeastern Sumatra island.
Over 100 Rohingya refugees rescued after boat sinks off Indonesia: UN
Rohingya refugees stand on a capsized boat as Indonesian Search and Rescue boat approaches to rescue them, in the waters of West Aceh, Indonesia, March 21, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
November 30, 2024

More than 100 Rohingya refugees including women and children have been rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said.

"We received a report from the East Aceh government that there are 116 refugees in total," UNHCR's Faisal Rahman said on Saturday. "The refugees are still on the beach right now, it has not been decided where they would be taken."

The Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Rahman said the flimsy wooden boat carrying the Rohingyas was found half-submerged not far from the beach off the coast of northeastern Sumatra island.

A local fisherman, Saifudin Taher, said the boat was first spotted entering East Aceh waters on Saturday morning, and a few hours later it nearly sank.

"All passengers survived, but one of them was ill and ... immediately received treatment," Saifudin said, adding the boat was only 100 metres away from the beach, and the refugees could walk easily to safety.

Recommended
Related'Nowhere to flee' for Rohingya in western Myanmar conflict — UN

Rohingya arrivals

Rohingya arrivals in Indonesia tend to follow a cyclical pattern, slowing during the stormy months and picking back up when sea conditions calm down.

Last month, 152 Rohingya refugees were finally brought ashore after being anchored for days off the coast of South Aceh district for days while officials decided whether to let them land.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and says it cannot be compelled to take in refugees from Myanmar, calling instead on neighbouring countries to share the burden and resettle Rohingya who arrives on its shores.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions