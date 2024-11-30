WORLD
Regime forces open fire on Syria's pro-opposition protestors
Local sources have reported that dozens of people gathered in the Inkhil area of Deraa to back the progress of anti-regime forces.
November 30, 2024

Regime forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad opened fire on demonstrators in Syria's southern province of Deraa who were supporting the advance of anti-regime groups.

The regime forces responded by firing live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Over Nov. 27–28, anti-regime groups made significant gains, rapidly advancing from the western Aleppo countryside toward the city center.

By the second day of fighting, they had captured several areas in Idlib's countryside.

On November 29, the armed groups entered Aleppo's city center and have since seized control of large parts of the area.

SOURCE:AA
