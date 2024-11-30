Regime forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad opened fire on demonstrators in Syria's southern province of Deraa who were supporting the advance of anti-regime groups.

Local sources reported that dozens of people gathered on Saturday in the Inkhil area of Deraa to back the progress of anti-regime forces.

The regime forces responded by firing live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.