The Oxford Union, one of the world’s most prestigious debating societies, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to declare Israel an “apartheid state responsible for genocide,” with 278 votes in favour and 59 against.

The motion sparked a heated debate marked by passionate speeches, interruptions, and accusations from both sides.

The debate, framed around the proposition “This house believes Israel is an apartheid state responsible for genocide,” featured prominent speakers, including Palestinian American writer Susan Abulhawa, Palestinian poet Mohammed el Kurd, and anti-Zionist Israeli writer Miko Peled.

They argued in favour of the motion, while opposition speakers included UK Lawyers for Israel legal director Natasha Hausdorff, Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad, and Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader who provided information to Israel's Shin Bet for 10 years before fleeing to the United States.

The event, heavily attended by Oxford students, unfolded in a charged atmosphere, with frequent interruptions and heated exchanges as speakers were repeatedly challenged by audience members.

‘We did that’

Opposition speaker Mosab Hassan Yousef sparked controversy by questioning whether the audience would have condemned the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, had they known about it beforehand.

The response was mixed, with only a few raising their hands.

Yousef accused the majority of the audience of being "terrorists," provoking outrage, and further declared that Palestinians do not exist, claiming the Oxford Union had been “hijacked by Muslims.”

The debate reached a boiling point when opposition speaker Yoseph Haddad, a vocal advocate for Israel, was asked to leave the chamber.

Haddad, known for his provocative approach, used multiple props and posters during his speech and wore a T-shirt featuring an image of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah with the caption: “Your terrorist hero is dead! We did that.”

During Haddad's speech, a Palestinian student from Gaza stood up, expressing personal offence and requesting the union president to remove Haddad. The exchange escalated as Haddad shouted back, prompting the president to issue him a warning.