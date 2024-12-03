WORLD
2 MIN READ
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
Almost all prominent social media platforms have resorted to brazen violations with Meta platforms accounting for 57 percent of the suppression, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions. / Photo: AP
December 3, 2024

Sada Social, an organisation dedicated to documenting digital rights violations against Palestinian content online, reported over 500 violations in November.

The organisation documented extensive digital suppression across multiple platforms in its monthly report.

Meta platforms accounted for 57 percent of the violations, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.

Additionally, 30 WhatsApp accounts belonging to Palestinians were removed, including two newsgroups.

These actions deepen "digital policies that suppress Palestinian voices and limit their reach to audiences," the organisation said.

Recommended

It also noted that a persistent "digital blackout" continued in northern Gaza, "severely hindering residents' ability to communicate."

The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions, it added.

Sada Social called on digital platforms to address inciting content and urged stakeholders to implement measures to curb policies that "exacerbate" humanitarian and political crises.

RelatedAlana Hadid on reclaiming the Palestinian narrative through art and film

.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions