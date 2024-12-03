Sada Social, an organisation dedicated to documenting digital rights violations against Palestinian content online, reported over 500 violations in November.

The organisation documented extensive digital suppression across multiple platforms in its monthly report.

Meta platforms accounted for 57 percent of the violations, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.

Additionally, 30 WhatsApp accounts belonging to Palestinians were removed, including two newsgroups.

These actions deepen "digital policies that suppress Palestinian voices and limit their reach to audiences," the organisation said.