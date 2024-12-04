Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

On Tuesday evening, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, recent developments in Syria, and broader global and regional issues.

During the call, President Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting Syria’s territorial integrity while emphasising the importance of pursuing a fair and lasting resolution to the conflict.

He stressed the necessity of creating more opportunities for diplomacy in the region and called on the Syrian regime to actively participate in the political resolution process.

'Protecting civilians is a top priority'

The discussion also highlighted the humanitarian dimensions of the Syrian crisis.

President Erdogan underscored that protecting civilians is a top priority, noting that Syria must not become a source of further instability. He pledged that Türkiye would continue its efforts to restore calm and security in the region.