Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian towns in the northern occupied West Bank, vandalising and setting ablaze people's properties.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, the settlers from the Yitzhar settlement attacked Huwara town, south of Nablus city, and burned a house and two cars on Wednesday.

It added that another group of illegal settlers attacked the Beit Furik town, east of Nablus, and also set fire to an under-construction house, a market and a car.

The news agency reported that the Civil Defence extinguished three fires caused by the settlers.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli settlers staged nearly 1,500 attacks over the past years against Palestinians, their land, and properties across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.