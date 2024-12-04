WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian properties in occupied West Bank
Illegal settlers attack two Palestinian towns near Nablus city, burn two houses, a market, three cars, according to reports.
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian properties in occupied West Bank
The news agency reported that the Civil Defence extinguished three fires caused by the settlers. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian towns in the northern occupied West Bank, vandalising and setting ablaze people's properties.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, the settlers from the Yitzhar settlement attacked Huwara town, south of Nablus city, and burned a house and two cars on Wednesday.

It added that another group of illegal settlers attacked the Beit Furik town, east of Nablus, and also set fire to an under-construction house, a market and a car.

The news agency reported that the Civil Defence extinguished three fires caused by the settlers.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli settlers staged nearly 1,500 attacks over the past years against Palestinians, their land, and properties across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

RelatedIllegal Israeli settlers in northern West Bank uproot olive trees
Recommended

Israel’sbrutalwar

Data from Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement organisation, indicates that over half a million settlers reside illegally in 147 settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank.

Tension has been running high in the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, which has killed over 44,500 people, mostly women and children.

At least 803 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida