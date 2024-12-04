Health volunteers in Malaysia have been preparing for any surge in waterborne diseases following devastating floods that saw tens of thousands of people evacuated, with concerns in the country that days of constant rains could be on the way.

Floodwaters have begun receding in the worst-hit state of Kelantan, on Malaysia's northeastern coast, but government data showed more than 40,000 people remained at temporary shelters on Wednesday amid fears of a potential second wave of flooding this week.

Videos of children playing in muddy floodwaters have gone viral online in recent days, sparking concerns over the potential spread of waterborne illnesses.

Nearly 5,000 cases of infectious diseases — including stomach flu and respiratory and skin infections — have been detected at Kelantan relief centres so far, government news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing state health authorities.