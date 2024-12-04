WORLD
3 MIN READ
Concerns rise over waterborne illnesses in Malaysia's flood-affected areas
After devastating floods, health volunteers in Malaysia prepare for a possible rise in diseases as thousands remain displaced and new rains are forecasted.
Concerns rise over waterborne illnesses in Malaysia's flood-affected areas
Volunteers stock hygiene kits to combat rising disease cases in shelters. / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2024

Health volunteers in Malaysia have been preparing for any surge in waterborne diseases following devastating floods that saw tens of thousands of people evacuated, with concerns in the country that days of constant rains could be on the way.

Floodwaters have begun receding in the worst-hit state of Kelantan, on Malaysia's northeastern coast, but government data showed more than 40,000 people remained at temporary shelters on Wednesday amid fears of a potential second wave of flooding this week.

Videos of children playing in muddy floodwaters have gone viral online in recent days, sparking concerns over the potential spread of waterborne illnesses.

Nearly 5,000 cases of infectious diseases — including stomach flu and respiratory and skin infections — have been detected at Kelantan relief centres so far, government news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing state health authorities.

RelatedAs Jakarta sinks, Nusantara rises as the next Indonesian capital
Recommended

Shelters prepared

The Malaysian Medical Relief Society, or MERCY Malaysia, said the number of reported cases have been manageable but its volunteers remained on alert for any future spikes.

"We have sort of stockpiled our hygiene kits at our base camp.

These are to be distributed if the surge of the community moving into the (shelters) happens again," the group's head of global operations, Shah Fiesal Hussain, told Reuters at a flood relief shelter in Kelantan's Pasir Mas district, near Malaysia's border with Thailand.

The volunteers have also prepared activities for children at the shelters to prevent their exposure to flood-related health risks, he said.

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday said it expects a monsoon surge from Dec. 8 to 14, which could bring continuous rain to the east coast of Malaysia's peninsular and parts of Sabah and Sarawak states on Borneo island.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida