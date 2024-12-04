US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is reconsidering Pete Hegseth as secretary of defence, with serious misconduct allegations now jeopardising his confirmation by the Senate.

As concerns surrounding the veteran-turned-former TV host continue to grow, Trump's team is actively exploring other candidates for the vital role.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 46, once a contender against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, is now considered a potential replacement, according to US media.

Trump's team is also considering Representative Mike Waltz, who is set to be the incoming national security adviser.

Other possible candidates include Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official and ally of Vice President-elect JD Vance, and Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa. DeSantis, who joined Trump this week at a ceremony in West Palm Beach, has, however, emerged as a leading contender.

DeSantis, a former US Navy lawyer who served during the Iraq War, was originally on the shortlist for the role before Hegseth was chosen. His name had appeared on the initial list of potential candidates for defense secretary.

A popular conservative governor, DeSantis won re-election by a landslide in 2022. However, due to term limits, he cannot run for re-election as Florida governor in 2026.

Trump has casually mentioned DeSantis as a possible defence secretary in conversations with guests at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida estate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

'Hard questions being raised'

The pressure on Hegseth's nomination has intensified in recent days as Trump navigates a difficult path to firm up his cabinet. Two other nominees — Chad Chronister for the DEA and Matt Gaetz for Attorney General — have already stepped aside due to backlash.

Hegseth's nomination came under fire following reports of multiple controversial incidents, including a 2015 episode in which he allegedly shouted anti-Muslim slurs while intoxicated, and allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

These revelations, first reported by The New Yorker, have sparked concern among lawmakers who must confirm Hegseth. Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, has called the allegations "very disturbing."

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune has also been pointed about his position on Hegseth, saying Trump's pick will need to answer "hard questions" regarding the accusations against him.

"There are hard questions being raised. So, he'll have to answer those," Thune told the media on Wednesday.