President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino Fumihito at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Wednesday’s meeting, held on the centennial of Türkiye and Japan establishing diplomatic relations, underscored the enduring ties and future aspirations of the two nations.

President Erdogan warmly welcomed the Japanese crown prince, emphasising the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between Türkiye and Japan.

According to the directorate, the Turkish president expressed his satisfaction with the timing of this visit, marking 100 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation as both nations move forward together.

Focus on mutual challenges

During the discussions, President Erdogan underscored the shared challenges faced by Türkiye and Japan, particularly in combating natural disasters like earthquakes and addressing the global issue of climate change.

He noted that the close cooperation in these areas has yielded significant benefits for both nations and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing this partnership.

Türkiye’s earthquake-prone geography and Japan’s long history of disaster management expertise have fostered a unique collaboration between the two countries.

Both nations have exchanged knowledge and technology to enhance preparedness and response mechanisms.

Similarly, joint efforts in combating climate change—from renewable energy initiatives to environmental conservation projects—have reinforced their shared commitment to a sustainable future.

A century of friendship and cooperation