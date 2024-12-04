In a surprise move last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC)requested an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader and chief architect of the 2017 genocide against Rohingya Muslims. Seven years after the ethnic cleansing campaign began, the move could offer cold comfort to a community locked out of its homeland.

Over a million Rohingya were forced to flee Myanmar in 2017 after the military burned down villages and conducted a campaign of mass slaughter, gang rape, and deportation against thousands of community members.

Min Aung Hlaing, who is charged with crimes against humanity, is accused of making it his mission to advance ethnic cleansing and keep it hidden from the public eye.

Tens of thousands were killed while survivors scattered across refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh. Many remain trapped in overcrowded, underfunded facilities, enduring continued rights abuses.

Now as the general's military commits further atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine state, an ICC warrant is critical to challenging the junta's impunity.

The junta could argue that it is not an ICC member state, and isn't bound by its actions. But that doesn't change the fact that the ICC can investigate the military's cross-border crimes against Rohingya in neighbouring Bangladesh, including deportation. As such, the warrant ensures that the pursuit of justice remains alive.

Horrific atrocities

As the architect of the 2017 genocide, Min Aung Hlaing's arrest could mark a watershed moment in the pursuit of justice for the Rohingya people. For years, Myanmar's military has made every effort to put the genocide of the Rohingya on the backburner.

An arrest warrant is an important step toward piercing this shield of impunity. It was under the general's leadership that the military perpetuated heinous crimes, including widespread gender-based violence, including gang rape and sexual assault, as well as deporting the Rohingya from their homeland.

The absence of international accountability has allowed such crimes to persist unchecked, deeply scarring generations of Rohingya. Since 2017, the consequences of these atrocities have been stark.

Look no further than Bangladesh, where scores of Rohingya were forcibly displaced. Over a million remain confined in overcrowded refugee camps. For the displaced, the promise of safety remains an illusion, as they continue to struggle for recognition and the right to return home.

These harrowing realities are the direct outcome of Min Aung Hlaing's mass expulsion campaign. And so, his arrest would not only begin to address the years of injustice endured by the Rohingya, but also send a powerful message to other military officers complicit in the genocide that no one is beyond the reach of law.

Let's be clear. Global inaction has only emboldened Myanmar's military junta into advancing its brutalities. Min Aung Hlaing is currently reportedly overseeing an increase in mass Rohingya killings, and sustaining a system of apartheid that confines thousands of Rohingya to lives of systemic deprivation.

Seeking accountability

The failure of international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, to exert meaningful pressure on the junta has left Rohingya leaders disillusioned and their demands for justice unfulfilled.