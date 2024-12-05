Thursday, December 5, 2024

1904 GMT — The Israeli army has admitted that it struck tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Al Mawasi area, which has been designated as a "safe zone" in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The air strike killed 23 Palestinians and injured dozens more.

According to a statement from the army, the air strike targeted Hamas members in what it claimed was a "humanitarian area" in Khan Younis. It claimed that the "operation," which was carried out on the direction of military intelligence and the Shin Bet, killed "Osama Ghanim, a senior operative in Hamas' Internal Security Forces."

On Wednesday, a medical source told Anadolu that 23 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed, and dozens more injured in the attack on tents housing displaced families in Al Mawasi, northwest of Khan Younis.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has said the Israeli military burned Palestinian civilians alive in their tents in Al Mawasi.

More updates 👇

1846 GMT — Hezbollah allowing opportunity for ceasefire success: leader

The head of Hezbollah announced that the group is "allowing an opportunity" for the success of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, despite Tel Aviv violating the terms dozens of times.

Naim Qassem said in a televised speech that the Lebanese government is "responsible" for addressing the breaches through the mechanism tasked with monitoring the agreement's implementation.

Israel "has committed more than 60 violations of the ceasefire agreement. The Lebanese government is responsible for following up on this, and the resistance is giving an opportunity for the success of the agreement," said Qassem.

1749 GMT — US claims Amnesty charge of 'genocide' by Israel 'unfounded'

The United States said it disagreed with a report by Amnesty International that accused Israel of "genocide" in Gaza and said its arms suppliers risked complicity.

"We disagree with the conclusions of such a report. We have said previously and continue to find that the allegations of genocide are unfounded," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Patel claimed that the United States, Israel's main weapons supplier and diplomatic ally, remained concerned about the 14-month war in Gaza and distanced himself from Israel's denunciation of Amnesty International as "deplorable and fanatical."

1631 GMT — Another Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli custody

A Palestinian detainee died in Israeli custody, marking the second death in Israeli prisons within 24 hours, prisoners' affairs groups said.

Alaa Marwan Hamza al Mahlawi, 42, from Gaza, died at Assaf Harofeh Hospital, southwest of Tel Aviv after he was transferred from Negev prison in southern Israel in November, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

1626 GMT — Hezbollah seeks help to rebuild Lebanon

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has called upon Arab and friendly countries to help rebuild Lebanon.

The group's leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said, in a pre-recorded speech shared on social media, that they will pay between $12,000 and $14,000 over a year to those whose homes were destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

1607 GMT — Israel sees opportunity for prisoner swap deal, truce with Hamas

Israel has an opportunity to reach an agreement on a prisoner exchange with Hamas, leading to a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar has said.

Saar held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Malta on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

"I expressed to the Secretary that Israel sees an opportunity to advance a deal to release the hostages, and is serious in its intent to reach such a deal," he said on X.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Blinken emphasised "the urgency of bringing all of the hostages home, ending the war in Gaza, and establishing a path for the post-conflict period that provides lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.''

1459 GMT — Hamas, Fatah agree to form joint Palestinian committee to run Gaza

Hamas said that it accepted an Egyptian proposal to form a joint Palestinian committee to run Gaza after the ongoing Israeli war.

In a statement, Hamas said it held in-depth talks with the Fatah group in Cairo to form a committee to run Gaza through implementing previously agreed frameworks to achieve Palestinian unity.

"Hamas conveyed its approval of an Egyptian proposal for forming a community support committee that will function through inclusive national mechanisms," it added.

Read more here

1444 GMT — Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act': Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said a report by Amnesty International accusing Israel of "genocide" in the Palestinian territory was a call for world action.

The report is "a new message to the international community ... on the need to act to bring an end to this genocide that has lasted for more than 400 days", the group said in a statement.

Read more here

1431 GMT — Death toll from fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 25

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Gaza, medical sources said.

Israeli jets hit a house next to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, leaving seven people dead and five others injured, a medical source said.

Another 13 people lost their lives and several people were injured in another strike targeting a home in the same town, the source added. Three people were also injured when an Israeli drone shelled the rooftop of the Indonesian Hospital in the same area.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli air strike on Rafah killed two Palestinians, the source said. Medics said that three more people were killed in an airstrike targeting a home in Shejaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

1234 GMT — Civil defence teams come under Israeli fire in southern Lebanon

Lebanese civil defence teams came under Israeli fire while searching the rubble for victims, local media said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said Israeli artillery shelling targeted civil defence teams in Naqoura while searching the rubble of destroyed buildings in the area.

The teams were forced to leave the area after Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden drone nearby, NNA said. There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

1218 GMT — 16 bodies recovered from under rubble in southern Lebanon after ceasefire

Lebanese medics recovered the bodies of 16 people from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon, local media said.

Nine bodies were retrieved by civil defence teams in the town of Chamaa, six in Bayyada, and one in Naqoura, the state news agency NNA reported.

The broadcaster said that efforts were ongoing to search for more victims under the rubble in the three southern towns.

1208 GMT — At least 9 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza

At least nine Palestinians have been killed and eight others injured in Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Gaza, a medical source said.

Israeli jets hit a house next to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, leaving seven people dead and five others injured, the source said.

Three people were also injured when an Israeli drone shelled the rooftop of the Indonesian Hospital in the same area. In southern Gaza, an Israeli air strike on Rafah killed two Palestinians, the source said.

1156 GMT — Qatar reportedly resumes Gaza ceasefire mediation

Qatar has resumed its role as a mediator in efforts to secure a truce in Israel's war on Gaza following a brief suspension, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

The Gulf emirate, along with the United States and Egypt, had been involved in months of unsuccessful negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release after nearly 14 months of war.

In November, Doha announced it had put its mediation on hold, saying it would resume when Hamas and Israel showed "willingness and seriousness".

The source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of talks, said that Qatar has now "returned to mediation", without elaborating on any recent meetings between officials.

1050 GMT — Cases against Israel ‘not the end, but a start’: attorney

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) recent arrest warrants for Israeli officials mark a pivotal shift in addressing Israel’s genocidal actions against Palestinians, opening a “new era” of accountability, says Palestinian human rights lawyer Raji Sourani.

“We are heading to a new era where Israel will be very aware of any consequences in the future,” he said.

Stating that "this will work like a snowball, and no power on earth will stop it,” Sourani asserted: "Israel will be held accountable, not morally, but legally.”