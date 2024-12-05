South Korean police have begun investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged "insurrection" over his declaration of martial law, a senior police officer has said.

On Thursday, Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, told lawmakers that "the case has been assigned," footage showed.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was still clinging to power, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.

Yoon suspended civilian rule late on Tuesday and deployed troops and helicopters to parliament only for lawmakers to vote down the measure and force him into a U-turn in a night of protests and drama.

The opposition quickly filed an impeachment motion saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law".

A vote in the parliament on the proposed impeachment is scheduled for Saturday at around 7:00 pm (1000 GMT), according to news agency Yonhap.

'Limited implications for the economy'

Meanwhile, equities extended losses in Seoul on Thursday, while the won stabilised as South Korea entered a period of uncertainty with martial law turmoil.