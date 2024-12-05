TÜRKİYE
World Turkish Coffee Day celebrated
"Turkish coffee, a unique gift from the Turks to the world, embodies the aesthetic values of our ancient civilisation with its preparation, presentation, and story," says Communications Directorate.
Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 5, 2013. / Photo: AA Archive
December 5, 2024

World Turkish Coffee Day was marked on Thursday, celebrating the unique beverage's cultural and historical significance that extends far beyond its role as a caffeinated drink.

In a statement, Türkiye's Communications Directorate highlighted Turkish coffee as a reflection of the country's rich cultural heritage.

"Turkish coffee, a unique gift from the Turks to the world, embodies the aesthetic values of our ancient civilisation with its preparation, presentation, and story," it said.

The statement also noted Turkish coffee's inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013. "We continue to preserve this cultural treasure, which has inspired global coffee traditions ... and promote Dec. 5 as World Turkish Coffee Day worldwide," it added.

UNESCO emphasised Turkish coffee’s role in fostering connections, noting: “The tradition itself is a symbol of hospitality, friendship... an invitation for an opportunity for intimate talk.”

The Yunus Emre Institute, a Turkish non-profit organisation that promotes Turkish culture around the world, described Turkish coffee as an enduring symbol of friendship and conversation, enriching lives across geographies for centuries.

Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 5, 2013.

Since then, World Turkish Coffee Day has been annually celebrated to promote Türkiye’s 500-year-old coffee culture and its significant historical value while building cultural bonds.

Deeply rooted in Turkish culture, Turkish coffee is celebrated as more than just a drink—it is a ritual of togetherness and reflection, encapsulated by the saying: “A cup of coffee drunk together remains in the heart for forty years.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
