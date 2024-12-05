WORLD
US lifts tsunami warning after magnitude 7 quake strikes off California
Tsunami warning is cancelled after quake hits at 10:44 am west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near Oregon border, says USGS.
At least 5.3 million people in California were under the tsunami warning. / Photo: AP
December 5, 2024

The US National Weather Service has cancelled its tsunami warning for the West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California.

The quake was recorded on Thursday at a depth of just 10 kilometres, almost 100 kilometres west-southwest of Ferndale, the United States Geological Survey said, adding at least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:44 am west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

Immediately after the quake, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland.

