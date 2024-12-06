Indian police used tear gas against hundreds of farmers taking part in a march to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices in a repeat of 2021 protests.

Police sought to disperse protesters near Shambhu, a border crossing between northern Punjab and Haryana states, where multiple entry points into the capital have been sealed with metal barricades and barbed wire.

The authorities also suspended internet service in some districts of Haryana to prevent communication among the protesters.

The farmers, who began their march in Haryana and Punjab, are seeking guarantees, backed by law, of more state support or a minimum purchase price for farm produce. A similar protest three years ago resulted in tens of thousands of farmers camping on the capital’s outskirts for more than a year.

The government protects agricultural producers against any sharp fall in farm prices by announcing a minimum purchase price for certain essential crops at the beginning of the sowing season, taking into account the cost of production.

But state agencies often buy only rice and wheat at the support level, and farmers want minimum purchase price for at least more than 20 essential crops.