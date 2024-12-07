Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Türkiye's hopes for neighbouring Syria to achieve the peace and tranquillity it has sought for 13 years, stressing that Türkiye does not have eyes "even on a pebble of any country."

Increasing attacks on civilians in Syria's Idlib appear to be the "last straw" that triggered the recent incidents, Erdogan said in his address to Türkiye's AK Party Gaziantep 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress on Saturday.

He underlined that there is a new political and diplomatic reality in Syria, which Ankara cannot ignore as it shares a 910-kilometer (565-mile) border with the conflict-torn nation.

"Syria belongs to Syrians, with all its ethnic, sectarian, and religious components," he added, also warning of an increasing threat from the PKK terrorist organisation, which desires to abuse the power vacuum created by fresh conflicts to advance its interests in Syria.

He once again underlined that Türkiye will not tolerate any move jeopardising its national security.

President Erdogan further underscored that the Damascus regime failed to comprehend the significance of the hand that Türkiye had extended and what it meant.