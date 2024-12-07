WORLD
Zelenskyy, Trump, Macron push for 'swift' and 'just' end to Ukraine war
Zelenskyy says the trio has "agreed to continue working together and keep in contact".
France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), US president-elect Donald Trump (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posing before a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024. / Photo: AFP
December 7, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good and productive" meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron Saturday and that they wanted the war with Russia to end fast and "in a just way".

The trio met at the Elysee Palace in Paris, almost three years into Moscow's full-scale military action and ahead of Trump taking office in the US in January.

"I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace," Zelenskyy said on social media.

"We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way," he said.

'Resolute'

He thanked Macron for organising the meeting and said: "President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him."

Zelenskyy said the trio had "agreed to continue working together and keep in contact". His office released images of Zelenskyy shaking hands with Macron and Trump inside the Elysee office.

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergey Nykyforov told journalists the meeting lasted approximately 35 minutes, with only the three leaders present.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump just before the three men headed to Notre Dame for the re-opening ceremony of the great Paris cathedral was his first face-to-face meeting with tycoon-turned-politician since his election victory.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
