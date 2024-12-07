Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good and productive" meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron Saturday and that they wanted the war with Russia to end fast and "in a just way".

The trio met at the Elysee Palace in Paris, almost three years into Moscow's full-scale military action and ahead of Trump taking office in the US in January.

"I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace," Zelenskyy said on social media.

"We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way," he said.

'Resolute'