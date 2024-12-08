Syrians living in Türkiye have taken to the streets in celebration as 61 years of Baath Party rule in Syria collapsed with the capital, Damascus, liberated from the Bashar al Assad regime.

In Istanbul, hundreds of Syrians, young and old, gathered in the courtyard of Fatih Mosque on Sunday, united by a mixture of joy and relief.

The crowd waved Turkish flags alongside the Syrian flags, chanting freedom slogans and cheering the long-awaited liberation.

Nur Ahmed, a Syrian student in Istanbul, was among those crying tears of joy. Overwhelmed with happiness, she said she was looking forward to returning to her homeland.

The moment carried the weight of years spent living as a refugee. A Syrian man who fled the war 12 years ago and built a life in Istanbul echoed Ahmed's happiness. Expressing fulfilment, he said he was ready to return and rebuild his country.