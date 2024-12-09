The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) has liberated the district of Manbij from the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group, clearing the largest terrorist stronghold west of the Euphrates River.

As part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, the SNA cleared the Ureimeh region in western Manbij and the Um Dadat village in the north before entering the district from its northern and western fronts, securing full control.

Manbij, long occupied by the US-backed PKK/YPG, had been a key hub for the group west of the Euphrates.

The SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on Dec. 1 and liberated the Tel Rifaat district centre from the PKK/YPG terror group the same day.

Strategic importance of Manbij

The terror group had seized Manbij between May and August 2016 during an offensive supported by the US.