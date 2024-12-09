WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian opposition groups free Manbij from US-backed PKK/YPG terror group
As part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, the opposition group clears the largest terrorist stronghold west of Euphrates.
Syrian opposition groups free Manbij from US-backed PKK/YPG terror group
Efforts are now underway to clear the area of mines and traps left behind by the terrorists.  / Photo: AA
December 9, 2024

The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) has liberated the district of Manbij from the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group, clearing the largest terrorist stronghold west of the Euphrates River.

As part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, the SNA cleared the Ureimeh region in western Manbij and the Um Dadat village in the north before entering the district from its northern and western fronts, securing full control. 

Manbij, long occupied by the US-backed PKK/YPG, had been a key hub for the group west of the Euphrates. 

The SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on Dec. 1 and liberated the Tel Rifaat district centre from the PKK/YPG terror group the same day.

RelatedAssad’s fall exposed underground dungeon imprisoning thousands of Syrians

Strategic importance of Manbij

The terror group had seized Manbij between May and August 2016 during an offensive supported by the US.

Recommended

At the time, the US assured Türkiye that PKK/YPG would withdraw after the area was cleared of the Daesh terror group, but this promise was not fulfilled.

Similarly, during the October 2019 Peace Spring Operation, Russia pledged to remove the PKK/YPG terror group from Manbij as part of an agreement with Türkiye.

However, terrorists never vacated the district.

Manbij held central importance in PKK/YPG’s plan to establish a terrorist corridor stretching from the Syria-Iraq border to the Mediterranean. 

Türkiye disrupted these plans during 2016 Operation Euphrates Shield by blocking a direct connection between Afrin, Tel Rifaat, and Manbij.

RelatedSNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
RelatedManbij is emerging as a Syria flashpoint
SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia