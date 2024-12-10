Initiated into the thousand-year-old practice of Nablus soap making by a distant relative, Umm al-Abed is now passing on the secrets of the practice newly designated by UNESCO as intangible world heritage.

Umm al-Abed handcrafts soap at her home in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in one of many small soap workshops across the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The process is rudimentary, involving a plastic bucket in a concrete courtyard and just three ingredients: olive oil, water and lye.

"The person who taught us to make the soap was an elderly relative from the village of Immatin. A long time ago, around 20 to 30 years, she came here and made soap," Umm al-Abed said.

"When she cooked the oil, I watched how she did it. I learnt the processes and I began to make soap myself. I made it for all the residents" of the village, she said.

Behind Umm al-Abed, the women were hard at work. One poured olive oil from a container, then added the lye.

Using a long stick, she stirred the mixture with one hand and poured in water with the other. As she did so, the mixture gradually turned vibrant green.

The cooking is done in an oil drum over a wood fire. When the mixture is ready, it is poured into large, plastic-lined trays and left to cool and harden.

The giant block is then marked by hand before being cut into small bars of soap with a giant metal sheet.

'Need to preserve it'

It joins other Palestinian entries like hikaye, a tradition of female storytelling, the traditional dabkeh dance and embroidery.