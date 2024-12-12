A group of pro-Palestine protesters have repeatedly disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before a House of Representatives panel on the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

One protester shouted: "Bloody Blinken" and "Butcher of Gaza" as Blinken began his remarks on Wednesday.

A second demonstrator, holding a sign that read: "Stop Bombing Kids," yelled: "Stop killing kids in Gaza" and "I don't know how you can sleep at night when you're killing so many kids in tents."

The protester was arrested and removed from the chamber. Blinken continued his testimony despite the disruptions.

This wasn't the first time Blinken got disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters. On May 21, he was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters as he was delivering his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Earlier this year, activists camped outside his house in Virginia for almost a week and used many measures to deliver their message, including splashing fake blood on his car and leaving messages on his door.

'Complicit in genocide'

The interruptions didn't spare President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris either. In June, Biden was heckled by a group of pro-Palestine protesters who shouted, "You're complicit in genocide" during his speech at Everytown's Gun Sense University in Washington, DC.

In October, when he was offering apologies for the US government's role in running abusive Native American boarding schools for more than 150 years, he was interrupted by a protester who shouted: "How can you apologise for a genocide while committing a genocide in Palestine?"