South Korean Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su has been suspended after being named commander of a short-lived martial law declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol last week.

Park is among at least six military commanders suspended as investigations expand into their roles in Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News on Thursday.

Following Yoon's announcement, a military decree banning political activities and imposing media control was issued under Park's name.

However, Park told lawmakers he learned about the order through Yoon's televised address on December 3 and denied drafting the decree.

Park offered to step down after the martial law was lifted due to parliamentary rejection, but Yoon declined his resignation.

The failed attempt to impose martial law has triggered multiple investigations and a political crisis, with mounting calls for Yoon to resign.

