Friday, December 13, 2024

1524 GMT — The situation in Gaza is as dire as it has ever been, with thousands of children hospitalised due to acute malnutrition, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has warned.

Louise Wateridge, UNRWA's senior emergency officer in the besieged coastal enclave, told reporters in Geneva from central Gaza that the suffering and sadness are still ongoing.

She noted that Gaza now has the world’s highest number of child amputees, with many undergoing surgeries without anaesthesia.

Wateridge said 30 people were reported to have been killed during Israeli strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp the night before, which resulted in horrific scenes of people looking for loved ones under rubble.

Citing medical workers on the ground, the UNRWA official underlined that too many patients are dying from treatable illnesses due to a lack of medication and equipment.

More updates 👇

1853 GMT — Multiple Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City

At least four more Palestinians were killed and several others in Israeli air strikes that targeted a house and a group of people in Gaza City.

A medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and five others injured when Israeli jets bombed a house in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in southeastern Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that medical teams and residents of the neighbourhood are looking for missing people under the rubble of the targeted building.

In another air strike targeting a group of people in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, southern Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured, according to a local source.

1812 GMT — Qatar condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, urges Palestinian protection

The Qatari Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the "heinous massacre" committed by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza that left dozens of Palestinians killed.

An Israeli air strike on Thursday night targeted Nuseirat and killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured 84 others, according to Gaza local sources.

In a statement, the Gulf nation's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli deadly airstrike, and stressed the pressing need "for urgent international action to provide protection for the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the brutal and repeated crimes of the occupation against them."

The statement also emphasized "the need to reinforce regional and international efforts to immediately end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, to avoid the fall of more innocent and defenceless people (...) and prevent the expansion of the circle of violence in the region ."

1654 GMT — Moroccans rally against Israeli genocide in Gaza

Thousands of Moroccans have staged solidarity protests in support of Gaza which has been enduring genocide and ethnic cleansing by Israel for over a year.

The rallies marked the 62nd consecutive week of protests under the slogan “Gaza is a Trust, Normalisation is Betrayal.”

Protesters condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians and criticized the international community’s inability to stop the violations, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Chants included “Moroccan Salute to Free Palestine,” “Palestine Belongs to the Free,” and “Normalization is a Stain of Shame.” Demonstrators also held signs reading “Palestine is a Trust, Normalization is Betrayal” and “We Stand with Gaza, We Stand with Palestine.”

1448 GMT — Houthis claim drone strikes on south, central Israel

Yemen’s Houthi group has said that it carried out three military operations targeting sites in central and southern Israel using drones, according to the group's military spokesperson.

Speaking during a large solidarity demonstration for Gaza in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, Yahya Saree said in a statement the first two drone strikes targeted a military site in Ashkelon in southern Israel and another in Jaffa in central Israel.

He stated that the drones successfully bypassed Israeli interception systems and hit their intended targets.

1356 GMT — Palestinian president calls for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume control of the territory.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

During the meeting, Abbas briefed Mattarella on the latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, emphasizing the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

He also highlighted the escalating Israeli military actions in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, citing illegal Jewish settler violence, killings, and raids on Palestinian cities, towns, villages, and refugee camps, as well as continued settlement expansion.

1342 GMT — Another Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in West Bank

Another Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the southern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that Mohammad Ahmad Suleiman, 32, shot by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Awwa, was taken to Dura Governmental Hospital south of Hebron.

At least 812 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

1211 GMT — Hamas captures Israeli drones in Gaza

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has said that it seized three Israeli drones conducting intelligence operations in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

In a statement, it said its fighters successfully captured “three Zionist quadcopter drones" while they were on reconnaissance missions in the Al-Jeninah neighbourhood east of Rafah.

In recent months, the Israeli military has increasingly deployed quadcopter drones for operations, including targeted killings, launching grenades, and issuing evacuation warnings.

1204 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 44,900 after Israel kills 40 more

At least 40 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,875, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,454 others have been injured so far in the ongoing assault, now in its second year.

"Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 98 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1203 GMT — 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in several Israeli air strikes targeting various areas of Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a tent housing displaced members of the Jabour family in the Jouret Al-Lout area of the southern city of Khan Younis.

In central Gaza, a medical source confirmed the death of a Palestinian in an Israeli air strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Eyewitnesses stated that Israeli air strikes targeted civilians near the Women’s Association in the Nuseirat camp, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Medics also confirmed injuries from an air strike on a home near Ahmad Yassin Mosque in the same area.