The Japanese tech titan SoftBank will invest $100 billion in the United States, creating at least 100,000 jobs, US president-elect Donald Trump said, in a boost to his incoming administration.

"This historic investment is a monumental demonstration of confidence in America's future," Trump said on Monday during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"It will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA," added Trump, who takes office from US President Joe Biden next month.

Speaking alongside Trump, SoftBank's chief executive Masayoshi Son confirmed the investment company's financial commitment and pledged to create 100,000 jobs, adding that Trump's victory had "tremendously increased" his confidence in the American economy.

"I am truly excited to make this happen," added Son, 67.

Second commitment

The announcement from Son is around double the amount he committed SoftBank to in December 2016, shortly before Trump began his first term as president.

The Japanese firm ultimately parted with close to $100 billion through its Vision Fund, with much of the money supplied by sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"President Trump is a double-down president," Son said on Monday, adding: "I'm going to have to double down."

Son made his name with successful early investments in Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba and internet pioneer Yahoo, but has also bet on catastrophic failures such as WeWork.