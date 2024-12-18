WORLD
Syrian rescuers find remains of 20 people, including children, in Damascus
Local civil defence teams continue to unearth mass graves and human remains in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime.
Civil defence members continue their investigation to unearth the remains of large number of corpses at warehouse in Sayyidah Zaynab neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, December 18, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 18, 2024

Civil Defence teams in Damascus are investigating human remains found in a warehouse in the Sayyidah Zaynab district on Wednesday.

The remains are believed to belong to more than 20 people, including children.

The discovery comes as mass graves and remains continue to be uncovered in Syria after the collapse of the Baath regime.

Ammar Selmo, a member of the Civil Defence Administration, said the warehouse was originally thought to be a drug storage facility.

However, they discovered it had been used to store decaying bodies and skeletons.

The team is working to document the remains and determine the number of victims.

DNA tests will be conducted on the remains.

Selmo noted that the Sayyidah Zaynab area, before the regime's fall, was home to an Iranian militia headquarters.

He said: "We don't know where these people were detained or how they died."

Bashar al Assad, Syria's ruler for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

