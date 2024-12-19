WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan denounces US sanctions on missile programme as 'discriminatory'
Pakistan’s FM warns that new sanctions could destabilise regional security, accusing the US of "double standards" for waiving licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries.
Pakistan denounces US sanctions on missile programme as 'discriminatory'
The sanctions freeze any US property belonging to the targeted businesses and bar Americans from doing business with them. / Photo: AP
December 19, 2024

Pakistan has denounced new US sanctions on the country's ballistic missile programme as “discriminatory” that put the region's peace and security at risk.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warned in a statement on Thursday that the sanctions “have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond.” It also cast doubt on US allegations that targeted businesses were involved in weapons proliferation because previous sanctions "were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever.”

It also accused the US of “double standards” for waiving licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries.

The sanctions freeze any US property belonging to the targeted businesses and bar Americans from doing business with them.

The US State Department said one such sanctioned entity, the Islamabad-based National Development Complex worked to acquire items for developing Pakistan’ s long range ballistic missile programme that includes the SHAHEEN series of ballistic missiles.

The other sanctioned entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller posted on X platform on Wednesday that the US had been “been clear and consistent about our concerns” over such weapons proliferation and that it would "continue to engage constructively with Pakistan on these issues.”

Recommended

Deterrent against India's military threats

Analysts say Pakistan's nuclear and missile programme is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India.

Security expert Syed Muhammad Ali called the sanctions “short sighted, destabilising and divorced for South Asian regional strategic realities.”

Pakistan became a declared nuclear power in 1998, when it conducted underground nuclear tests in response to those carried out by its rival and neighbor India. The two sides regularly test-fired their short, medium and long-range missiles.

The two South Asian rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed Himalayan region is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

RelatedMission Majnu: Why India could not thwart Pakistan's nuclear aspiration
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers