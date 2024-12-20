Türkiye is expected to play a pivotal role in rebuilding Syria’s economy following the collapse of the Assad regime earlier this month.

Under 61 years of Baath Party rule, Syria’s economic progress was severely hindered, leaving the country with deteriorated economic indicators and major challenges, including rampant inflation and a disrupted trade balance.

With its strategic location linking Asia, Europe and Africa, Syria is now poised for a potential economic recovery, particularly in trade.

Türkiye, one of the region’s largest economies, imported $363.5 million worth of Syrian goods and exported $2 billion in products to the country last year.

Industry representatives highlight opportunities for increased trade cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, particularly in agriculture, construction and energy.

Syria’s 11 safe zones, with an additional zone planned for Idlib, also offer foreign investors the chance to establish companies with 100 percent equity in designated organised industrial areas.

Recovery requires political stability, international support

Ali Mamouri, a research fellow at Deakin University in Australia, said that the road to Syria’s reconstruction will be far from smooth in the short term.

“A new government would need to prioritise stabilisation efforts to restore public confidence, attract foreign investments, and rebuild essential infrastructure. However, recovery will depend heavily on internal political cohesion, the support of international actors, and the region’s response,” he said.

Mamouri emphasised the need for the new government to develop a comprehensive recovery plan and take immediate measures to stabilise the national currency.

“The destruction of infrastructure has severely impacted the economy,” he said. “Rebuilding roads, power plants and communication networks will be essential to revitalising economic activity and creating jobs.”

Mamouri highlighted that addressing humanitarian needs, including access to food, education and health care, is critical during the reconstruction process.

“While political and economic sanctions will likely remain in place for some time, Syria may need to negotiate with regional powers and international organisations for humanitarian assistance, loans and trade agreements,” he said, adding that lifting sanctions should be the country’s top priority moving forward.

He noted that Syria’s oil and natural gas reserves could play a vital role in its recovery. However, years of civil war have significantly reduced production, necessitating substantial investments and stability to revive the energy sector.

He also pointed out the importance of rebuilding Syria’s once-thriving agriculture sector, particularly in fertile regions near the Euphrates River.

Additionally, he suggested that tourism, bolstered by Syria’s rich cultural heritage, could become another major revenue stream. Revitalising industries like textiles and food processing could further boost employment and exports.