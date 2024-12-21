Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack in a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg city that killed five people and injured over 200 others.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and to the "friendly people and government of Germany."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The death toll from the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg rose to five, local media reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city centre.