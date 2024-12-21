Stampedes during food distribution at two venues killed at least 30 people in Nigeria on Saturday, officials said.

While 20 were killed in the town of Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state; 10 others died at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama area of capital Abuja.

The food distribution drives were individual and private institutions' efforts to ease economic hardship ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The victims and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, according to rescue sources.

Crowd evacuated